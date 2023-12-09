Flood Watch Issued for Warren County, New Jersey

A Flood Watch has been issued for Warren County, New Jersey, starting from Sunday at 4:00 PM EST and lasting until Monday at 4:00 PM EST. The watch has been issued due to the possibility of flooding caused excessive rainfall in the region.

Warren County, located in northeastern New Jersey, is among the areas included in the flood watch, which also covers portions of Delaware, northeast Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The watch advises residents to be prepared for flooding and to monitor later forecasts for any potential flood warnings. Those living in flood-prone areas should be ready to take action if flooding occurs.

The forecast predicts that a cold front will bring around 2.0-3.0 inches of rainfall to the region, with locally higher amounts possible. This excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks, and flooding could also occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

It is crucial for residents in Warren County and the surrounding areas to stay alert and vigilant during this flood watch. It is recommended to stay updated with the latest information from local weather authorities and be prepared to take necessary precautions if flooding develops.

Please refer to the official website of the National Weather Service for more information and safety tips regarding floods at http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood.