ANC Ward Councillor Under Fire for Encouraging residents to Refuse Water Meter Readings

An ANC ward councillor in South Africa has stirred controversy after sending a message to residents, advising them not to allow municipal workers to take readings on their water meters. The councillor, Mphilisi Ndlovu, allegedly told residents to “squeeze/strengthen” those who are stubborn and refuse access to the workers “until they learn respect.”

The municipality manager of Msunduzi, Lulamile Mapholoba, expressed shock at Ndlovu’s message. Some councillors, including Niemand Reinus of the ACDP, claimed that Ndlovu’s actions incited violence. However, Ndlovu denied these allegations, stating that he was simply expressing frustration over Mapholoba’s failure to honor a scheduled meeting.

The incident has generated significant debate, as it raises questions about the appropriate behavior of public officials and the responsibilities they have towards their constituents. Encouraging residents to deny access to municipal workers goes against the principles of effective governance and can hinder the delivery of essential services, such as accurate water meter readings.

It is essential for public officials to prioritize the needs of the community and work collaboratively to ensure the smooth functioning of municipal services. Inciting acts of defiance and encouraging confrontation undermines the development of trust and effective communication between residents and local government representatives.

Definitions:

– ANC: African National Congress, a political party in South Africa.

– Municipal: relating to a city or local government.

– Councillor: an elected member of a local government council.

