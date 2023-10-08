Malaysia to Examine Indonesian Ban on TikTok E-commerce Transactions

The Malaysian government will be reviewing the Indonesian government’s decision to ban e-commerce transactions on the social media platform TikTok before implementing any similar measures in Malaysia. Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil has received complaints from the public and large stores regarding concerns over price competition on the platform. Fahmi believes that TikTok needs to explain the basis of the ban, including the issue of predatory pricing and personal data protection.

Fahmi stated that many Malaysians utilize the TikTok Shop platform to sell goods, warranting an examination of the Indonesian government’s actions. He emphasized the importance of understanding user behavior on social media platforms, particularly in terms of consumerism and personal data protection. As a result, Fahmi plans to hold discussions with TikTok to address these concerns.

The Malaysian government is not only considering the impact on consumers, but also on media organizations. Fahmi noted that many companies now prioritize advertising on social media platforms rather than traditional media, raising concerns about the media industry’s financial stability.

Indonesia implemented the e-commerce transaction ban on TikTok due to worries about personal data usage and the need to cultivate a fair, healthy, and beneficial electronic commerce ecosystem.

Sources: The Star, Bernama