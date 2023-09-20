MSG Networks Launches Streaming App, MSG+

MSG Networks has announced the launch of their new streaming app, MSG+, offering fans new options to watch games of the New York Rangers, New York Islanders, New Jersey Devils, Buffalo Sabres, and New York Knicks. The app is set to launch on Sunday, September 24, coinciding with the preseason NHL game between the Rangers and the Boston Bruins.

MSG Networks President and CEO, Andrea Greenberg, expressed excitement about the launch of MSG+, stating it will be a game-changer for fans who do not subscribe to a traditional bundled pay television subscription. Greenberg also mentioned that subscribers of traditional distribution partners will have free access to this streaming service.

One of the notable features of MSG+ is the option for fans to purchase a single-game pass for $9.99. This is a unique offering not seen with other regional sports networks. In the past, NBC Sports Northwest offered a single-game pass for Portland Trail Blazers games, but it was only available for 15 games. The NBA League Pass has also experimented with single-game offerings, but it is only accessible to fans outside of the teams’ markets.

MSG+ will be available for New York area fans on a monthly basis for $29.99 or an annual subscription for $309.99. The streaming service will also provide other live sports events and programming alongside the games. Initially, it will be available on iOS, Android, web, Samsung Smart TV, Apple TV, and Android TV, with plans to expand to other platforms in the future.

Overall, the launch of MSG+ is expected to provide a more accessible and affordable way for fans to watch their favorite teams in action, especially for those who do not have traditional cable subscriptions.

Sources:

– MSG Networks: msgplus.tv