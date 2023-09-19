Warner Bros. Discovery to Introduce Sports Tier on Max Streaming Platform

Warner Bros. Discovery is expanding its digital streaming platform, Max, with the addition of a sports tier. This new tier will combine studio programs and live games and will be available to all existing Max subscribers for free until February 29, 2023. After this date, users will need to pay $9.99 per month for access to the sports tier. The move represents Warner Bros. Discovery’s foray into the broad portfolio of premium live sports, giving fans unprecedented access to sports content.

Unlike some competitors, Warner Bros. Discovery will not make games exclusive to either platform. This decision could potentially impact carriage fees and the sustainability of linear television. Luis Silberwasser, the chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery Sports, stated that the company aims to reach sports fans wherever they are and expand its audience. The incorporation of the Bleacher Report brand and content into the Max platform will enable Warner Bros. Discovery to offer viewers a diverse selection of premium sports and exciting events.

The sports tier on Max will include live broadcasts of MLB, NHL, NBA, NCAA, and U.S. Soccer events, among others. The platform will also feature alternate-style presentations of live games, leveraging the young demographic attracted Bleacher Report and other digital platforms. Warner Bros. Discovery plans to offer additional content and unique technology features in the future, such as multiple camera angles and live rewind functionality.

Currently, Max has 95.8 million subscribers, generating an average revenue per user of $7.71. The company’s linear television networks saw a 5% YoY decline in overall revenue due to rate increases and a decrease in pay subscribers. Despite this, Warner Bros. Discovery remains optimistic about the potential of the sports tier and its ability to attract and engage sports fans.

The introduction of the sports tier comes ahead of the expiration of the NBA’s national television media rights deal with Warner Bros. Discovery and The Walt Disney Company. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has expressed his desire for the NBA to remain a part of the company in the long term. Talks between Warner Bros. Discovery and the NBA can begin in March 2024, allowing for an exclusive 45-day negotiating window before the rights are taken to the open market if no deal is reached.

Sources:

– [Source 1]

– [Source 2]