Big Tech Firms Set to Release Q3 Earnings Results: What to Expect

Several major technology companies, including Microsoft, Amazon, Google, and Meta Platforms, are gearing up to announce their Q3 earnings results. The previous quarter saw robust growth for all these tech giants, largely driven the ongoing AI frenzy, and analysts anticipate this momentum to continue in Q3.

Starting with Microsoft, the company’s heavy investments in OpenAI’s ChatGPT earlier this year are expected to contribute to strong revenue growth. Analysts predict an 8.8% increase in year-over-year revenue to $54.5 billion, with earnings per share (EPS) rising 12.6% to $2.65.

Similarly, Alphabet, the parent company of Google, is projected to achieve low double-digit revenue growth in the upcoming quarters. For Q3, analysts estimate revenue of $75.7 billion, representing a 9.6% YoY increase. EPS is expected to rise 36% to $1.44.

Amazon, a dominant force in e-commerce and cloud computing, has also gained favorable sentiment from investors and analysts ahead of its Q3 report. Following a 10.9% YoY revenue growth in Q2, analysts anticipate an 11.4% surge in revenue for the third quarter, with EPS projected to skyrocket 114% to $0.6.

Meta Platforms, previously known as Facebook, has witnessed a strong resurgence in Q1 this year and is poised for continued growth. The company is anticipated to achieve over 20% YoY revenue growth in both Q3 and Q4, with analysts estimating EPS at $3.58.

These Q3 reports are expected to be part of an impressive year for the Big Tech sector. After a challenging 2022 marked high inflation and rising interest rates, tech companies bounced back in 2023, primarily due to the generative AI boom. Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, and Meta have all experienced double-digit stock price increases year-to-date, with Meta leading the pack at 147.4% growth.

Together with Tesla, Nvidia, and Apple, these tech giants form the Magnificent Seven, accounting for most of the gains in the S&P 500. A concentrated market is evident, with over 50% of the index’s returns originating from the Magnificent Seven.

As these companies prepare to release their Q3 earnings results, there is a keen interest in whether they will exceed expectations once again. Only time will tell, but the tech sector’s overall performance suggests they are well-positioned for continued success.

