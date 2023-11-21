Increase Electricity Safety Reporting Hazards through WhatsApp

Pune residents are being encouraged to prioritize electricity safety reporting potential hazards through WhatsApp. The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has set up dedicated WhatsApp numbers for citizens to share information about dangerous situations, such as exposed wires, broken fuse boxes, and open underground cables.

To report hazards in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad cities, along with various talukas, individuals can contact 78757 67123 via WhatsApp. Similarly, 78757 68074 is the designated number for Baramati, Indapur, Daund, Shirur, Bhor, and Purandar talukas. Solapur District can be reached at 78754 40455, Kolhapur District at 78757 69103, Sangli District at 78757 69449, and Satara District at 78757 68554.

When reporting via WhatsApp, citizens are required to include a photo and provide the full address or location of the threat. MSEDCL emphasizes that information should only be submitted through WhatsApp or SMS, rather than making phone calls. For those without WhatsApp, reporting through SMS is also an option. Additionally, individuals can reach out to the toll-free numbers 1800-212-3435 or 1800-233-3435 or dial 1912 for assistance at any time, as these lines are open 24 hours.

Upon receiving a complaint and accompanying photo via WhatsApp, MSEDCL promptly forwards the information to the relevant divisional and sub-divisional offices for repair work. Once the electrical system has been fixed, the complainants are updated on the progress receiving a post-repair photograph through WhatsApp.

In certain cases, where approval, funding, or senior office involvement is necessary to address citizen complaints, proposals will be sent to the appropriate authorities. MSEDCL ensures that individuals affected these proposals will be duly informed.

The Regional Director of MSEDCL, Ankush Nale, pleads for widespread cooperation in reporting hazards to enhance electricity safety. Furthermore, MSEDCL stresses that for safety reasons, posters and leaflets should not be affixed to transformers, feeder pillars, or electricity poles.

With the collaborative efforts of citizens and MSEDCL, electricity safety can be significantly improved, reducing potential risks and ensuring a secure environment for all.

