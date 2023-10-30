New Safety Measures Implemented in MSAD 49 Following Social Media Incident

Education officials have announced new safety measures in response to a recent social media incident in the Maine School Administrative District 49 (MSAD 49). This comes after Fairfield Police Department raised concerns over a post on an MSAD 49 social media account that prompted the closure of all schools in the district on Monday.

While several schools in Central Maine have reopened after a recent shelter-in-place order due to mass shootings in Lewiston, MSAD 49 schools remain closed. The Fairfield Police Department requested the closure of schools in order to carry out a thorough investigation into the concerning post.

Details regarding the nature of the post and the specific safety concerns it raised were not released the authorities. However, the Fairfield Police Department emphasized that the closure was a precautionary measure taken to ensure the safety and well-being of the students, faculty, and staff.

In light of this incident, MSAD 49 is implementing enhanced safety protocols to prevent future social media-related incidents and ensure the security of everyone within the school community. School administrators and local law enforcement agencies are collaborating to develop comprehensive strategies and trainings to address potential online threats.

Community members are encouraged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious or concerning activity on social media platforms. Maintaining open lines of communication between students, parents, teachers, and law enforcement is crucial in fostering a safe and secure learning environment.

