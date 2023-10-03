MS Dhoni’s New Hairstyle Takes Social Media Storm

The latest post featuring MS Dhoni’s new hairstyle has taken the internet storm. The iconic Indian cricketer has always been known for his cool and unique style, with fans often trying to emulate his look.

Shared celebrity stylist Aalim Hakim on Instagram, the post quickly went viral, with many considering the new hairstyle to be a good luck charm for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023. Some are even dubbing it as ‘Thala’s comeback’, referring to Dhoni’s popular nickname.

MS Dhoni’s change in hairstyle is notable, as he had sported long hair during his earlier years as an international cricketer. However, after winning the maiden ICC T20 World Cup in 2007, he opted for a different style. Now, he has once again adopted a longer length of hair, experimenting with a fresh and unique look.

The story behind Dhoni’s new hairstyle was shared Aalim Hakim in his Instagram post. He mentioned that before the last IPL, when many cricketers were opting for sharp and short haircuts, Dhoni showed him a fanmade image of himself with long hair. The image fascinated Hakim, who then requested Dhoni to grow his hair long. The two made a promise to each other not to cut or style Dhoni’s hair until it reached a certain length, and then they would create a new look together.

The post not only caught the attention of fans but also garnered praise from celebrities like Anil Kapoor, who complimented Hakim on the great haircut. Aparshakti Khurana, Armaan Malik, and others also lauded Dhoni’s new hairstyle, further adding to its popularity.

Sources: Aalim Hakim (Instagram)