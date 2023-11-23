New Article: M&S Responds to Backlash and Edits Christmas Ad

M&S, the renowned retailer, has taken steps to address the recent backlash it faced on social media regarding its Christmas 2023 clothing and home ad. In response to accusations of insensitivity towards the Israel-Hamas conflict, the brand has made changes to the advertisement. Specifically, M&S has removed a scene featuring Sophie Ellis-Baxtor torching a pile of Christmas cards.

The ad, titled “Love thismas (not thatmas),” showcases a group of celebrities, including Hannah Waddingham, Zawe Ashton, and Tan France, breaking away from traditional Christmas norms. The original 80-second version of the ad, which has been removed from YouTube, depicted Waddington shredding paper hats, Ashton knocking an elf-on-the-shelf off the roof, and France tossing a board game into a fish tank.

The decision to remove the scene in which Ellis-Baxtor sets fire to Christmas cards came after critics on social media drew parallels between the color of her eyeliner and the Israeli flag. Accusations were made against M&S, a retailer founded Jewish immigrant Michael Marks in 1884, suggesting that the brand was showing support for Israel in the current conflict.

In response to the backlash, M&S has chosen to stream a shortened 60-second version of the ad, both on television and YouTube, instead of the original 80-second version. A representative from the retailer clarified that multiple edits of the campaign exist, featuring the talented cast, stylish clothing, and an abundance of Christmas magic.

While the shortened version of the ad is now being showcased, the original 80-second version can still be found on Instagram and TikTok.

This incident serves as a reminder of the power of social media in shaping public opinion and the importance for brands to remain attuned to the sensitivities and concerns of their audience. As the festive season approaches, M&S remains committed to delivering a joyful and inclusive Christmas experience for all.

