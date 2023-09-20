Yuzvendra Chahal Dropped from ODI World Cup Squad, Wife Dhanashree Verma Features in World Cup Anthem

India’s leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has been excluded from the ODI World Cup 2023 squad, announced on September 3. However, his wife Dhanashree Verma has managed to secure a spot in the World Cup anthem song, titled ‘Dil Jashna Boley,’ which was launched on Wednesday, September 20. The anthem features several social media influencers, including Dhanashree, along with renowned musician Pritam, who composed the song, and Charan, who provided the rap. Singers such as Pritam, Nakash Aziz, Sreerama Chandra, Amit Mishra, Jonita Gandhi, AKASA, and Charan have lent their voices to the anthem.

Dhanashree’s presence in the anthem has surprised fans, who are praising her performance as being on par with Ranveer Singh, the biggest star in the song. The World Cup anthem has garnered significant attention and excitement among cricket enthusiasts.

Meanwhile, Chahal’s exclusion from the World Cup squad can be attributed to the rise of other wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav and Chahal’s lack of batting skills. Kuldeep has been consistently taking wickets in ODIs over the past year, gaining the trust of the team management. As Team India is looking to include bowling all-rounders or bowlers who can contribute with the bat, players like Shardul Thakur and Axar Patel have been selected for the World Cup squad.

Kuldeep’s proficiency with the bat adds value to the team’s batting lineup, as he is capable of batting at the fall of the seventh wicket. With Axar’s injury during the Asia Cup, Chahal’s name is not being discussed as a replacement player for the same reason. Indian captain Rohit Sharma mentioned that he is in constant communication with off-spinners R Ashwin and Washington Sundar, indicating that either of them could be considered as a replacement if needed.

Both Ashwin and Sundar are included in the squad for the upcoming ODIs against Australia, starting on September 22.

