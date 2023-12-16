Mrs Hinch Shares Joy of Unveiling Christmas Gifts for Her Son

Cleaning sensation Mrs Hinch, also known as Sophie Hinchliffe, recently shared her excitement after revealing the presents she purchased for her son, Lennie, for Christmas. The doting mother shared photos on her Instagram page, showcasing a brand new doll, pram, and cot that she bought for her doll-loving two-year-old. However, her post was met with a hateful comment criticizing her gift choice.

In response to the hateful message, Mrs Hinch defended her decision and expressed her disbelief at the negativity. She shared a screenshot of the message on her Instagram stories, questioning the absurdity of the criticism. “Because I have bought my son a doll and pram? Is it me or what the hell is going on nowadays! I must be on a different planet,” she exclaimed.

Mrs Hinch continued to address her followers, expressing her frustration at receiving such unwarranted grief. She explained that her son loves playing with dolls and enjoys putting them to bed and pushing them in a pram. She couldn’t comprehend why this would be an issue for someone else.

In addition to sharing her joy over her son’s Christmas gifts, Mrs Hinch has also been open about her family’s recent health scare. Her eldest son, Ronnie, was diagnosed with Kawasaki disease earlier this year. Fortunately, doctors caught the disease early, preventing any complications related to his heart. Mrs Hinch expressed her gratitude towards the doctors and shared her disbelief at witnessing so many innocent children on the hospital ward.

Despite the occasional negative comments, Mrs Hinch continues to delight her followers with her cleaning tips and glimpses into her family life. She remains unapologetically herself, emphasizing the importance of allowing children to explore their interests and play with whatever toys they enjoy.

Let us celebrate the joy Mrs Hinch experiences when sharing her son’s gifts, and let us support her in promoting a message of acceptance and unconditional love for our children, regardless of societal expectations.