New Article: Famous Figures and Hidden Gems in Chicago Suburbs

Summary: This article explores some of the lesser-known facts about various suburbs in Chicago, shedding light on famous residents, interesting anecdotes, and unique aspects of these communities.

Morton Grove – A Chicago suburb that might have become quieter when Jeff Garlin’s family moved away during his childhood. After college, Garlin returned to the city and gained fame performing with Second City.

Wilmette – Charlton Heston, in his autobiography, recalls his initial feelings of being in a strange land when he moved to this affluent suburb from rural Michigan during the Great Depression. Wilmette offered a stark contrast with its country clubs and beach clubs.

Harwood Heights – While no famous figure has lived in Harwood Heights, this suburb continues to thrive with its own unique charm and identity.

Oak Park – Though there is no existing evidence that Ernest Hemingway referred to Oak Park as a place of “broad lawns and narrow minds,” many attribute this description to the town.

Berwyn – The composer of the iconic song “Eye of the Tiger,” Jim Peterik, was raised in Berwyn. Even as time passes, his song will continue to resonate with audiences, even if the town itself eventually fades into obscurity.

Hinsdale – The original Morris the Cat, famous for his advertising campaigns, was adopted from the Hinsdale Humane Society. The cat’s audition with an art director was so impressive that it led to his iconic role as the Clark Gable of cats.

Evergreen Park – Unexpectedly, the Unabomber, Ted Kaczynski, attended high school at Evergreen Park, where he developed his deep-rooted disdain for society.

Elk Grove Village – Billy Corgan, best known as the lead singer of the Smashing Pumpkins, grew up in Elk Grove Village, displaying his musical talent even at a young age. Corgan has since criticized the media for not understanding the essence of his suburban hometown.

Burnham – While Burnham may not be a well-known suburb, it was the birthplace of the enduring and successful marriage between political strategists Mary Matalin and James Carville.

Elmhurst – Esteemed poet Carl Sandburg lived in Elmhurst but did not write any poems dedicated to the suburb during his time there.

Wheaton – Journalist and muckraker Bob Woodward, renowned for his work in uncovering the Watergate scandal, grew up in Wheaton, maintaining his Midwestern accent throughout his career. Interestingly, his writing abilities were sought after to chronicle John Belushi’s final days.

Northbrook – John Hughes, the director of beloved 1980s films that captured suburban life, moved to Northbrook during his early teenage years. The suburbs and specifically Glenbrook North High School provided inspiration for Hughes’ memorable coming-of-age movies.

Lake Bluff – Richard Marx, the talented singer and songwriter, once made a one-hour drive to the Lighthouse Tavern in Rogers Park to confront a writer who had called him “shameless” in a blog post.

Dolton – Jane Lynch, the comedian and actress known for her roles in Glee and other projects, began her career at prominent Chicago theaters before gaining national recognition.

Palos Heights – Paul Vallas, a public figure who has run for various political positions in Illinois, resides in Palos Heights but also rents an apartment in Bridgeport to honor residency requirements.

Libertyville – Adlai Stevenson, a prominent political figure who ran for president twice, established an estate in Libertyville in 1938, becoming closely associated with the village and earning the nickname “The Man From Libertyville.”

Lake Forest – Mr. T, known for his iconic role in The A-Team, purchased an English Tudor mansion in Lake Forest in 1986, which led to the creation of a preservation ordinance due to his tree-cutting activities.

Bannockburn – Chance the Rapper, a South Side native, now resides in Bannockburn in a stunning mansion, complete with luxurious amenities.

Maywood – Eugene Cernan, the last astronaut to walk on the moon, graduated from Proviso East High School, making him the sole Illinoisan to achieve this milestone since Jim Lovell’s Apollo 13 mission encountered unforeseen challenges.