Media Play News Announces Nomination for the 40 Most Important People in Streaming

Media Play News has opened its nomination form for the 40 most important people in the streaming industry, set to be featured in the November issue of their monthly magazine. The honorees will be chosen a blue-ribbon committee from a pool of nominees selected MPN editors and submitted readers through the nomination form. The final 40 will be selected not only on revenue and subscriber counts, but also on attributes such as innovation, creativity, and reaching underserved audiences.

The nomination form can be accessed on the Media Play News website, and nominations must be submitted Friday, October 27th. The November issue of Media Play News will be released on November 13th, featuring the 40 individuals who have made significant contributions to the streaming industry.

Media Play News is looking for leaders and ground breakers in the streaming space—individuals who have not only achieved success but have also brought new ideas and perspectives to the table. The criteria for being considered “important” in the streaming industry is subjective, allowing for a diverse range of candidates to be recognized.

This annual honor serves as a recognition of the individuals who have played a vital role in shaping the streaming landscape. The streaming industry has experienced rapid growth in recent years, and these 40 individuals have been instrumental in its success.

The nomination process allows readers to participate in the selection of the honorees, ensuring that a variety of perspectives are taken into account. By highlighting leaders and innovators in the streaming industry, Media Play News aims to inspire and motivate others to continue pushing boundaries and contributing to the ever-evolving world of streaming.

