New Strategies Unveiled BJP and Congress for 2023 Lok Sabha Elections

Summary: As the 2023 Lok Sabha elections approach, both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress (Congress) have revealed their new social media strategies to engage with the electorate. While the BJP plans to continue following their successful approach from the previous Assembly election, the Congress has focused on holding the BJP government accountable for their promises.

The BJP’s social media head, Abhishek Sharma, stated that the party’s social media team remained active during the Assembly election and will now shift its attention to the upcoming Lok Sabha election. Their strategy includes actively engaging with beneficiaries of central government schemes, creating videos to showcase their experiences, and sharing them on social media platforms. Additionally, they have established approximately 64,000 active WhatsApp groups to disseminate comprehensive information.

On the other hand, the Congress has appointed dedicated social media representatives in all 29 constituencies in the state. Their priority for the upcoming elections is to hold the BJP government accountable for their promises, particularly those related to youth, farmers, and Ladli Behnas. They aim to inform the public if these promises are not fulfilled.

Both parties recognize the importance of social media in reaching out to voters and plan to make additional strategies for the Lok Sabha elections. The BJP remains open to crafting new approaches if necessary to ensure continuous outreach to the people.

In conclusion, with the Lok Sabha elections on the horizon, the BJP and Congress have unveiled their social media strategies. While the BJP will continue their active engagement and comprehensive dissemination of information, the Congress aims to keep the BJP accountable for their promises. It will be interesting to see how these strategies play out in the upcoming elections.