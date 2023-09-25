High Court of Madhya Pradesh Uses WhatsApp Groups to Expedite Criminal Trials and Ensure Witness Safety

In a groundbreaking move, the High Court of Madhya Pradesh has adopted the use of WhatsApp groups to address the delays often experienced in the Indian legal system due to non-appearances of witnesses. This innovative approach aims to expedite criminal trials and ensure the safety of witnesses.

Justice Anand Pathak, in a recent order, recognized the fundamental right to a speedy trial as guaranteed under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution and sought to address the persistent issue of trial delays. The petitioner in the case, Vijendra Singh Sikarwar, had been waiting for over four years for the trial to proceed, primarily due to the non-appearance of witnesses.

To address this issue, Justice Pathak suggested the creation of WhatsApp groups for each criminal case. These groups would include key stakeholders such as the Investigating Officer, Complainant/Informant, Court Munshi, concerned Court Clerk, and Prosecution Officer. The purpose of these groups is two-fold: they would serve as a means of serving summons and sharing case-related information promptly, as well as act as a protective measure against threats or intimidation faced complainants and witnesses.

The court’s order emphasizes the need for cooperation among police authorities, Prosecution Officers, and the Trial Court to ensure the timely appearance of witnesses and expedite the trial process. By leveraging technology, this innovative approach aims to streamline communication in the legal process, protect witnesses, and ensure that justice is delivered swiftly.

The order has been sent to key law enforcement and legal authorities for their compliance, and a review of the implementation of these WhatsApp groups has been scheduled to ensure their effectiveness in aiding the administration of justice.

Sources:

– Case Name: VIJENDRA SINGH SIKARWAR Vs. THE STATE OF MADHYA PRADESH

– Case No: MISC. CRIMINAL CASE No. 24900 of 2023

– Bench: Justice Anand Pathak

– Order dated: 21.09.2023

Note: Original source article not provided