Social Media Violating Election Commission Order on Opinion Polls and Exit Polls

Social media platforms and YouTube channels are disregarding an order from the Election Commission (EC) banning opinion polls and exit polls on social media outlets before November 30. Despite the order, numerous exit polls have surfaced on social media platforms immediately after the recent election in Madhya Pradesh on November 17, leading to widespread violation. These exit polls project the number of seats won different political parties, with some predicting a Congress government and others forecasting a BJP victory.

The EC issued the order in early November, explicitly stating that starting from November 7, when the first phase of polling concluded in Chhattisgarh, electronic, print, and social media outlets should refrain from showcasing or publishing any exit polls until November 30.

Surprisingly, the EC has not taken any action against those violating the order, even though the exit polls from Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh have gone viral on social media. While the EC claimed to be monitoring such media activities prior to the elections, it is currently silent on the matter. A senior EC official expressed unawareness of any exit polls being shown on social media and assured an inquiry into the matter.

It is evident that social media and YouTube channels are openly flouting the EC’s order on opinion polls and exit polls. The lack of enforcement the EC raises questions about their ability to regulate and control the dissemination of such information on various media platforms.

The public is urged to be cautious and critical of the reliability of these exit polls as they potentially influence public opinion and perception of the election results. It is crucial to wait for official announcements and analyses from trusted sources before drawing conclusions.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is an exit poll?

An exit poll is a survey conducted after voters have cast their votes and are leaving the polling booth. It aims to predict the outcome of an election before official results are announced.

2. Why did the Election Commission issue an order banning exit polls on social media?

The Election Commission issued the order to prevent premature dissemination of predicted election results, which may influence voters and compromise the fairness of the electoral process.

3. Is it illegal to publish exit polls on social media?

Yes, it is illegal to publish or showcase exit polls on social media platforms before the specified date set the Election Commission. Violators can face legal consequences for disregarding this order.