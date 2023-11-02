Impact of Social Media on Election Campaign Material Market in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh, one of the five states set to undergo polls on November 17, is witnessing a significant shift in the way election campaign materials are being promoted and purchased. With the advent of social media, traditional shopkeepers selling campaign materials are facing a decline in their market and incurring heavy losses.

The state capital, Bhopal, is home to around 20 small and big shops selling party flags, cut-outs of leaders, posters, badges, scarfs, caps, t-shirts, and other campaign materials. However, as the election campaign has moved increasingly to the online space, these shopkeepers are feeling dispirited and witnessing a downward trend in their business.

Shopkeepers, such as Shambhu Nath Patel from Delhi, who usually set up their shops in poll-bound states after the announcement of poll dates, blame social media for the shortfall in the purchase of election campaign materials. Patel stated that compared to the 2018 assembly polls, the market has declined almost 50% this time. He attributes this decline to the promotion of campaigns on social media platforms, which has led to a significant decrease in the purchase of traditional campaign materials.

Furthermore, the shortened campaign period has also impacted the market. In the last assembly polls, candidates had more time to buy campaign materials, which is not the case this time. Consequently, the shrinking clientele and limited time for campaigning have further contributed to the decline in the market.

Local shopkeepers in Bhopal, like Durga, echo Patel’s sentiments, expressing their concern about the lack of customers and heavy losses compared to previous elections. They emphasize the silence in their shops, despite voting scheduled to take place on November 17.

As the market for traditional campaign materials dwindles, shopkeepers are contemplating the future of their business. If the trend continues, they fear that they may have to explore alternative ventures. However, they remain hopeful of receiving orders in the coming days.

In conclusion, the surge of social media platforms in election campaigns has severely impacted the market for traditional campaign materials in Madhya Pradesh. The decline in purchases is a cause for concern among shopkeepers, who now face the challenge of adapting to the changing landscape of political promotion.