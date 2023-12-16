New Legislation Urgently Needed to Address Distressing Content on Social Media Platforms

Distressing footage, including graphic scenes and victims, has been widely shared on social media following recent tragic incidents in South Wales. As a result, Alex Davies-Jones, the MP for Pontypridd, is calling for a ban on the sharing of such content on social media platforms. Davies-Jones argues that those responsible for uploading and sharing this harmful material should be prosecuted.

Law enforcement agencies have been informed of the MP’s concerns and are actively seeking justice against those responsible. However, Davies-Jones believes that more needs to be done both the government and social media companies to address the issue at its root. She emphasizes the importance of preventing the uploading of distressing content in the first place and ensuring its prompt removal when it does appear on social media platforms.

Acknowledging the efforts made some platforms in swiftly removing offensive posts and taking action against users, Davies-Jones highlights that not all social media platforms have been equally proactive in dealing with this harmful content. This disparity in response is causing immense harm to the families of victims affected distressing incidents.

In light of this urgent matter, Davies-Jones has raised the issue in the House of Commons, and Penny Mordaunt, the Leader of the House, has agreed to meet with her for further discussions. The MP has also contacted the government to seek their response and support in addressing this critical issue.

Meanwhile, a joint investigation involving the police, fire services, and the Health and Safety Executive is underway to determine the cause of the explosion at Treforest Industrial Estate. Despite the declaration of a major incident, with the building at risk of collapse, emergency crews continue to work on extinguishing the remaining fire hotspots.

Law enforcement authorities have appealed to the public for any CCTV, doorbell, or dashcam footage that may assist in their investigation.