New Cabinet Ministers in Bhopal Pledge Commitment to Public Service

Summary: After the swearing-in ceremony of the new cabinet ministers in Bhopal, several of them took to social media to express their gratitude and promise to fulfill their duties. The ministers emphasized their commitment to serving the people of Madhya Pradesh and prioritizing the development of the state.

Rakesh Singh, a newly appointed cabinet minister, vowed to accelerate the growth of the state. Singh expressed his determination to contribute to the progress of Madhya Pradesh, stating his intention to focus on a specific area of development.

In a similar vein, Vishvas Sarang, another minister, highlighted his dedication to the development and public service of Madhya Pradesh. Sarang emphasized that he will make the state’s progress his top priority.

Sampatiya Uikey, a minister in the new cabinet, assured the citizens of Madhya Pradesh that she will work with complete devotion and a pure conscience. Uikey’s commitment to serving the people demonstrates the government’s focus on public welfare.

Inder Singh Parmar, a cabinet minister representing the Bharatiya Janata Party, reiterated the party’s commitment to the work of public welfare and development. Parmar assured the public that the government is fully dedicated to serving the people and working towards their welfare.

These statements from the newly appointed cabinet ministers reflect their determination to fulfill their duties and serve the people of Madhya Pradesh. With their focus on public service and the development of the state, the ministers aim to make a positive impact on the lives of the citizens.