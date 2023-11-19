Movies That Have Ariana Grande

[City, State] – Ariana Grande, the multi-talented singer, songwriter, and actress, has captivated audiences worldwide with her powerful vocals and charismatic presence. While she is primarily known for her music career, Grande has also made a name for herself in the world of film. In this article, we will explore some of the movies that feature Ariana Grande and her contributions to the silver screen.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is Ariana Grande known for?

A: Ariana Grande is best known for her successful music career, where she has released numerous chart-topping hits and won several prestigious awards. She is also recognized for her acting roles in both television and film.

Q: How many movies has Ariana Grande been in?

A: Ariana Grande has appeared in a handful of movies throughout her career. While her focus has primarily been on music, she has made notable contributions to the film industry.

Q: What are some of the movies that Ariana Grande has been in?

A: Ariana Grande has appeared in movies such as “Zoolander 2” (2016), “Hairspray Live!” (2016), and “Swindle” (2013). These films showcase her versatility as an entertainer and highlight her acting abilities.

Q: What roles has Ariana Grande played in these movies?

A: In “Zoolander 2,” Grande made a cameo appearance as herself, adding a touch of star power to the comedy film. In “Hairspray Live!,” she portrayed the character Penny Pingleton, showcasing her acting and singing talents. In “Swindle,” Grande played the role of Amanda Benson, a skilled computer hacker.

Q: Are there any upcoming movies featuring Ariana Grande?

A: As of now, there have been no official announcements regarding upcoming movies featuring Ariana Grande. However, given her immense talent and popularity, it wouldn’t be surprising to see her grace the silver screen again in the future.

In conclusion, while Ariana Grande is primarily known for her music career, she has also made a mark in the world of film. Her appearances in movies such as “Zoolander 2,” “Hairspray Live!,” and “Swindle” have showcased her versatility and acting prowess. As her career continues to flourish, fans eagerly anticipate her future endeavors on both the stage and screen.

