As November 2023 approaches, Netflix UK prepares to bid farewell to several movies and TV shows. One notable loss is the removal of all four films from The Hunger Games Franchise. With the upcoming release of the next installment, The Ballad of Sonbirds and Snakes, on November 17th, 2023, fans are eager to catch up on the previous movies before diving into the new one.

Here is a list of some of the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix UK in November 2023:

November 1st, 2023:

Along Came a Spider (2001)

Annie (1982)

The Art of Love (2021)

The Hunger Games (2012)

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 (2014)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 (2015)

The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017)

Last Holiday (2006)

Le Week-End (2013)

Love & Friendship (2016)

The Pirates! Band of Misfits (2012)

The Pledge (2001)

Red Eye (2005)

Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)

Sniper: Legacy (2014)

Wannabe Courageous (2019)

We Need to Talk About Kevin (2011)

November 2nd, 2023:

Hapless (2020)

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (5 Seasons)

Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans (2 Seasons)

Velvet Goldmine (1998)

Voice (1 Season)

November 4th, 2023:

Desterro (2020)

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions (2021)

Freaky (2020)

The Metamorphosis of Birds (2020)

Sea (2018)

Simon Calls (2020)

Soa (2020)

November 5th, 2023:

A New York Christmas Wedding (2020)

Alone/Together (2019)

One More Try (2012)

November 7th, 2023:

Sister, Sister (6 Seasons)

These departures will surely leave a void for Netflix UK viewers. If any of your favorite movies or TV shows are on the list, make sure to watch them before they are removed from the streaming platform. Let us know in the comments which movies and TV shows you will miss the most!

