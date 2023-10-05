Netflix Canada Farewell: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in November 2023

In November 2023, Netflix Canada will bid farewell to several popular movies and TV shows. Among the notable departures are Martin Scorsese’s Gangs of New York, the beloved sitcom Everybody Loves Raymond, and the dystopian action series, Into the Badlands.

On November 1st, viewers will have to say goodbye to eight titles, including the French film 40-Love (2021), the crime drama American Gangster (2007), and the family comedy Hop (2011). Additionally, Meet the Fockers (2004) and Meet the Parents (2000), the comedic classics starring Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro, will also be leaving the streaming platform.

Alongside these titles, 25 more movies and TV shows will bid their farewell on November 1st. Some notable mentions include A Bad Moms Christmas (2017), the gripping biographical drama The Imitation Game (2014), and the action-packed Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015).

Everybody Loves Raymond, with its four seasons, will be departing as well, leaving fans of the sitcom longing for the comedic adventures of the Barone family. Into the Badlands, the dystopian martial arts series, will also bid farewell after three seasons.

Although it’s always sad to see beloved movies and TV shows leave a streaming platform, it’s important to remember that new and exciting content will continue to be added. So, while these November departures may be a cause for nostalgia, there will surely be something new to discover and enjoy on Netflix Canada.

