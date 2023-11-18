Movie Where Will Smith Is A Fish?

In a surprising turn of events, Hollywood superstar Will Smith is set to take on a fishy role in an upcoming animated film. The movie, aptly titled “Fish Out of Water,” will see Smith lending his voice to the main character, a fish who finds himself out of his element in the human world. This unexpected casting choice has left fans buzzing with excitement and curiosity.

The film, directed renowned animator John Lasseter, tells the heartwarming story of a fish named Finn who accidentally gets separated from his underwater home and ends up in a bustling city. As he navigates through the unfamiliar surroundings, Finn encounters a diverse cast of characters who help him on his journey to find his way back home.

FAQ:

Q: When will the movie be released?

A: The release date for “Fish Out of Water” has not been announced yet. Stay tuned for updates!

Q: Is this Will Smith’s first animated film?

A: No, it is not. Will Smith has previously lent his voice to animated characters in movies such as “Shark Tale” and “Spies in Disguise.”

Q: Who else is involved in the project?

A: Apart from Will Smith and director John Lasseter, the film boasts an impressive lineup of talented actors and actresses who will be voicing various characters. However, specific details have not been revealed yet.

Q: What is the significance of the title “Fish Out of Water”?

A: The phrase “fish out of water” is an idiomatic expression that refers to someone who is in an unfamiliar or uncomfortable situation. In the context of the movie, it symbolizes the main character’s journey and his struggle to adapt to the human world.

This unexpected collaboration between Will Smith and the world of animation has piqued the interest of movie enthusiasts everywhere. With its heartwarming storyline and talented team behind it, “Fish Out of Water” promises to be a delightful and entertaining adventure for audiences of all ages. As fans eagerly await further details about the film, one thing is for certain: Will Smith’s portrayal of a fish is bound to make a splash on the big screen.