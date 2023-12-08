A-List Stars Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke, and Kevin Bacon Collaborate in New Thriller Film

Award-winning actors Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke, and Kevin Bacon have teamed up for an exciting new project. The highly anticipated adaptation of the science-fiction psychological thriller ‘Leave the World Behind’ is set to hit theaters in 2023.

The film, based on Rumaan Alam’s gripping novel of the same name, is written, directed, and produced the talented filmmaker Sam Esmail. It delves into the lives of a diverse group of individuals who must come together and devise a strategy to survive a potential global crisis that threatens their existence as they know it.

The movie has already generated a lot of buzz, with critics praising its thought-provoking storyline and compelling performances from the star-studded cast. It is scheduled to be released in select theaters on November 22. Following its theatrical run, the film will make its streaming debut on Netflix on December 8, allowing viewers worldwide to join in on the suspenseful journey.

To give fans a glimpse of what to expect, the official trailer has been released, showcasing the intense atmosphere and stellar portrayals the actors. The trailer promises a gripping and thrilling cinematic experience that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

With the combined star power of Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke, and Kevin Bacon, this film is expected to deliver a captivating performance that will leave audiences wanting more. It is a testament to the talent and versatility of these actors who consistently push creative boundaries and deliver riveting performances.

As fans eagerly await the release of ‘Leave the World Behind,’ it is clear that this collaboration between some of Hollywood’s biggest names will provide a captivating and thought-provoking experience that will stay with viewers long after the credits roll.