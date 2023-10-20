The Problem with “Old Dads”: an Outdated and Unfunny Take on PC Culture

The recently released Netflix movie, “Old Dads,” suffers from a serious title problem. It should have been named “Old Dads Yelling at Clouds” or “Old Dads Raging at QR Codes.” The film, directed Bill Burr, is a meandering and unfunny assault on PC culture, reminiscent of the 1990s. Burr’s character, a 51-year-old dad, rants about various aspects of modern life, blaming millennials and labeling them as “woke.”

The movie begins with the outdated Miramax logo and a rock guitar solo, instantly signaling that we’re going back in time. It’s a time when making fun of Starbucks cup sizes was considered humorous. However, Burr’s attempt at comedy falls flat.

Throughout the film, Burr mocks various topics, including trans identity and the notion of privilege. He portrays a character who is out of touch, prompting a younger guy to tell him so. This leads to a heated exchange about generational differences, with Burr sarcastically mentioning the younger generation’s obsession with flipping water bottles.

The plot of “Old Dads” is loose and lacks depth, serving mainly as a platform for Burr’s comedic performances. The three old dads, who used to own a throwback jersey company, find themselves working for a disruptive 28-year-old boss. Conflict arises when they exercise their idea of free speech, which involves spewing misogynistic hate speech. This further strains their relationships and leads to tension with their wives.

Unfortunately, the film lacks any meaningful message or character development. The attempts at exposing generational hypocrisy, such as trapping a millennial into using a racial slur, fall short. The movie also borrows moments from other Netflix films, resulting in a lack of originality.

In the end, “Old Dads” fails to deliver anything substantial. It resorts to strip club scenes and crude humor as a desperate attempt to salvage entertainment value. The movie reinforces outdated gender stereotypes and portrays toxic masculinity. It offers no redemption or growth for its characters, leaving viewers unsatisfied.

In conclusion, “Old Dads” is a disappointing Netflix release that misses the mark entirely. Its outdated jokes and lack of substance make it an unappealing choice for viewers seeking quality entertainment.

– Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits