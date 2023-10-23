“Old Dads” Misses the Mark with Outdated Humor

The new Netflix film, “Old Dads,” suffers from a title problem that accurately reflects its content. Instead of being called “Old Dads,” it should be titled “Old Dads Yelling at Clouds” or “Old Dads Raging at QR Codes.” The movie targets those who struggle with navigating the Netflix scroll and blame millennials for their supposed “wokeness.”

Directed Bill Burr, who also co-wrote the script with Ben Tishler, the film takes a meandering and unfunny approach to attacking PC culture. The humor is so dated that it would fit right in with the 1990s alongside books like “Illiberal Education” Dinesh D’Souza and the rantings of Pat Buchanan. It even mentions Halliburton, further cementing its connection to the past.

The film starts off with a rock guitar solo and the Miramax logo, instantly signaling that it’s a throwback to a time when making fun of Starbucks cup sizes was considered funny. Burr, playing a 51-year-old dad, rants about various topics such as the lack of parking spots, Twitter, vaping, and paper straws. However, these topics come across as tired and lack the cutting edge humor that modern audiences expect.

The plot of the film is loose and lacks any gripping narrative. Instead, it feels like a series of set pieces for Burr to showcase his comedic talents, which fall flat. The three old dads, who previously owned a throwback jersey company, find themselves working for a young boss who considers himself a disruptor. Their interactions with him lead to clashes and a realization that their friendships are beginning to fracture.

The film attempts to provoke with intentionally baiting slurs and is met with push-back. This leads to tension between the characters, and their wives, portrayed as cold, needy, or intimidating, start to bicker. Burr’s character embodies a Gen-X anti-social warrior, constantly going on angry rants without considering the consequences. His toxic behavior becomes a source of conflict.

One scene in the film has the three old dads trying to trap a millennial into using a racial slur while singing along to a song. But this moment fails to expose any hypocrisy and feels borrowed from another Netflix movie, “You People.”

In the end, “Old Dads” offers no redeeming qualities. The characters’ realizations come too late, and there is no growth or reflection on their part. The film relies on pervasive language, sexual material, nudity, and brief drug use to try to shock viewers, but fails to deliver any meaningful substance.

With a running time of 104 minutes, “Old Dads” is a disappointing and outdated comedy that falls short of its intended target audience. Viewers would be better off watching something else, as this film offers little entertainment value.

