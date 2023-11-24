New Trend: Hide-and-Seek for Connection and Fun

In a unique twist on the classic childhood game, young people in China are taking hide-and-seek to a whole new level. Organizing games through popular social media platforms like WeChat and Xiaohongshu, these events have become a sensation among Chinese youth, offering a fun and interactive way to make new friends.

Similar to the iconic Tom and Jerry cartoon, these hide-and-seek games are popping up in shopping malls, parks, and other public spaces across the country. Hundreds of players, mostly in their 20s, gather at designated locations to participate in the thrilling chase. It’s a nostalgic experience for many, allowing them to relive their cherished childhood memories.

Apart from the nostalgic factor, the game also offers participants the opportunity to exercise and socialize. Some players find it to be an excellent way to stay active and fit while having a blast. Others appreciate the game’s ability to connect people, helping them forge new relationships and expand their social circles.

The rules of the game are simple but can have slight variations at different events. Participants draw lots to determine whether they will be a cat or a mouse. Cats must catch the mice, and the roles reverse when someone is caught. Using the Chinese navigation app Gaode Map, players share their locations with each other to join the game. They also wear fluorescent bracelets to differentiate themselves fromstanders.

Not only does this hide-and-seek trend bring excitement to participants, but they also have the chance to win prizes. At a recent game held in a mall in Jinan, players walked away with plush toys, thermos cups, and other rewards. The registration fee is minimal, typically around 5 yuan (95 cents), making it an affordable and accessible event for many.

However, it’s important to remember that these games are not without risks. Organizers must ensure the safety of participants and follow legal guidelines. Similarly, players should prioritize their personal safety while engaging in these activities.

All in all, this new trend of hide-and-seek in China is not just about having fun. It’s about fostering connections, reliving childhood joy, and finding adventure in unexpected places. So, if you’re up for an exhilarating game of hide-and-seek, China might just be the place to be.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How do I participate in a hide-and-seek game in China?

2. What are the roles in the game?

3. Are there any age restrictions for participating?

While the game is popular among young people in their 20s, there are no strict age restrictions. Anyone who is interested and willing to join can participate.

4. Are there any risks involved?

