TikTok vs. Google: The Battle for Gen Z’s Attention

A new generation of internet users is changing the landscape of online search. While older generations still “just Google it” when they need information, young people are turning to visually based social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. According to Google research, nearly 40% of young people now choose TikTok or Instagram over Google for finding dining and recreational options.

What sets TikTok apart from Google is its intuitive recommendation system. When users open the app, their For You Page (FYP) serves them a personalized feed of content that aligns with their interests and preferences. This algorithm is what makes TikTok so successful at holding people’s attention and influencing their purchasing decisions.

Interestingly, younger users perceive TikTok as more authentic and trustworthy compared to Google. They appreciate the recommendations they receive from their peers rather than corporate brands. For instance, Alexandria Kinsey, a communications and social media coordinator, mentioned that TikTok’s results “don’t seem as biased” as Google’s and that she often seeks “a different opinion” from what Google-optimized ads and websites promote.

The preference for social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram is particularly relevant for international recruiters. As prospective students increasingly rely on video and photo-based posts to gauge the “feel” of a campus or city, recruiters must adapt their digital marketing strategies accordingly.

Here are some key implications for international recruiters:

1. Keep adjusting your digital marketing budgets to align with student preferences and changes in digital algorithms.

2. Establish a strong presence on one to three social media platforms where you can showcase your institution’s personality.

3. Leverage the help of student social media ambassadors to create fun and creative posts that resonate with TikTok and Instagram users.

4. Consider partnering with a third-party social media firm specializing in the education sector to ensure a successful social media strategy.

5. Back up the information shared on TikTok and Instagram with accurate marketing materials, a reliable institutional website, and opportunities for prospective students to interact with institution-vetted students on peer-to-peer platforms.

Q: Why are young people turning to TikTok and Instagram instead of using Google for searches?

A: Young people find TikTok and Instagram more authentic and trustworthy compared to Google. They value recommendations from their peers rather than corporate brands.

Q: How can international recruiters adapt to this shift in search behavior?

A: International recruiters should adjust their digital marketing budgets, establish a strong presence on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram, involve student social media ambassadors, consider partnering with social media marketing firms, and ensure accurate and reliable information across various channels.