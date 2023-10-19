Martin Scorsese Finds New Muse in TikTok video: A Small Schnauzer Dog

Renowned filmmaker Martin Scorsese has announced his new “muse” in an unexpected way – through a TikTok video. In the video, Scorsese, known for his collaborations with actors such as Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio, reveals that he is looking for a change and a new direction in his work. He addresses the camera and recounts his long career, working with various actors over the years. Scorsese then introduces a small schnauzer dog sitting opposite him and proceeds to “audition” the canine for the role.

The lighthearted clip showcases Scorsese giving instructions to the dog to showcase different emotions such as fear, sadness, and love. After the audition, Scorsese declares that the dog has landed the role, indicating a shift in his creative process.

Scorsese’s latest film, Killers of the Flower Moon, features both Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio alongside Lily Gladstone. The film centers around a series of murders in the 1920s involving the Osage Native American tribe. In the movie, Scorsese delves into the dark history of America’s mistreatment of its indigenous peoples for monetary gain.

Killers of the Flower Moon has received critical acclaim, praised for its exploration of this lesser-known aspect of American history. The Osage Nation played an integral role in the production of the film, providing consultation, craftsmanship, and acting contributions. The movie offers a perspective that centers on the experiences of the Osage Nation.

Fans of Scorsese can look forward to the release of Killers of the Flower Moon in UK cinemas on October 20. The film will also be available on Apple TV+ at a later date.

