Holland, Michigan Voted One of America’s Most Festive Christmas Towns

A recent poll conducted Mixbook has revealed that Holland, Michigan has surpassed Frankenmuth to become one of the top ten “Christmassy” towns in America. This may come as a surprise to many, as Frankenmuth has long been considered the Christmas Town USA of Michigan. However, Holland’s blend of traditional American Christmas celebrations and Dutch cultural elements has captivated the hearts of both locals and visitors.

Holland, known for its heated streets that aid in snowy conditions, offers more than just practicality during the winter season. The town’s European-style Christmas market, Kerstmarkt, and the Parade of Lights contribute to the overall festive atmosphere that makes Holland a true Christmas destination.

Mixbook’s report praised Holland for its unique fusion of American and Dutch traditions. Visitors can experience Sinterklaas, a Dutch version of Santa Claus, adding a touch of international flair to the holiday festivities. This distinctive blend sets Holland apart from other towns and showcases its rich cultural heritage.

While some may see this as a blow to Frankenmuth’s reputation as the ultimate Christmas town in Michigan, perhaps a friendly cross-state rivalry can be fostered this holiday season. It’s the perfect opportunity for Michiganders to explore both towns and judge for themselves which captures the true spirit of Christmas.

For those planning to visit Holland or Frankenmuth this Christmas, there is no shortage of festive activities and attractions to enjoy. Whether you’re interested in browsing Christmas markets, witnessing stunning light displays, or indulging in traditional holiday foods, both towns have something special to offer.

Ultimately, the title of the most “Christmassy” town may be subjective and vary depending on personal preferences. Nevertheless, Holland’s rise in the rankings highlights its commitment to providing a magical and enchanting experience during the holiday season.

To see the full list of America’s top 75 Christmas towns, as ranked Mixbook, visit their website. So, this year, gather your loved ones and embrace the joy and wonder of the holiday season in one of Michigan’s most festive towns.