Chelsea fans were delighted as three club legends, Didier Drogba, Salomon Kalou, and John Obi Mikel, reunited this week. The trio, who all played under José Mourinho during his time at Chelsea, were part of the memorable 2012 Champions League-winning squad led Roberto Di Matteo.

Drogba, who retired from football in 2018, and Obi Mikel, who hung up his boots in 2021, joined forces with Kalou, who currently plays for Arta Solar 7 in Djibouti, for a catch-up the pool. Obi Mikel shared a photo of the moment on Instagram, captioning it, “Still no statues but watch out!”

The reunion sparked excitement among Blues fans, who flooded the comments section with praise. One fan described the trio as a “table of winners,” while another referred to them as the “three legends” and part of the “Blue family.” The absence of statues commemorating their time at Chelsea was also mentioned.

The reunion did not go unnoticed Mourinho, who couldn’t resist getting involved. The Portuguese manager, who won the Premier League three times during his tenure at Chelsea, jokingly commented, “Daddy is missing!!!! You rich guys can enjoy holiday time,” along with a love heart emoji.

Fans were quick to respond to Mourinho’s comment with affectionate messages. Many referred to him as the “Special One” and the “greatest coach of all time.” Even David Luiz, who had two spells at Chelsea, joined in with a crying-with-laughter emoji.

The reunion of these Chelsea legends serves as a reminder of the success they achieved under Mourinho’s guidance and their lasting impact on the club’s history.

Sources:

– https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/15780983/jose-mourinho-fans-champions-league-chelsea-legends/

– Definitions:

– José Mourinho: Portuguese football manager and former player, known for his successful spells at various top clubs.

– Chelsea: English football club based in London, known for its success in domestic and international competitions.

– Didier Drogba: Ivorian former professional footballer, widely regarded as one of the greatest African players of all time.

– Salomon Kalou: Ivorian professional footballer, known for his time at Chelsea and his contributions to the national team.

– John Obi Mikel: Nigerian former professional footballer, who spent most of his career at Chelsea, known for his defensive midfield role.