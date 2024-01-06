Jose Mourinho Announces Upcoming Netflix Documentary, Anticipates Criticism

Jose Mourinho, the highly decorated football manager, has recently revealed that he will be the subject of an upcoming documentary on Netflix. Known for his numerous accolades, including multiple Champions League and Premier League titles, Mourinho’s career and personal life will be explored in this new series.

In a recent interview following Roma’s victory, Mourinho shared the exciting news with fans. He mentioned that the documentary will shed light on previously unknown aspects of his life and career, for which he has been generously compensated.

During the interview, Mourinho also hinted at a scene where he believes viewers may perceive him as a “total idiot.” The specifics of this scene were not disclosed, but it seems to involve a decision he made regarding his contract with Roma. He was approached another club before officially signing with Roma, but Mourinho stood firm and refused to break his agreement. He anticipates that this particular incident will garner criticism once the documentary is released.

Mourinho has always maintained open and transparent communication with the clubs he has managed. He made it clear that he promptly informed the presidents of Portugal and Saudi Arabia about the documentary when approached them. This integrity is something he values and believes prevents others from discussing potential job opportunities behind his back.

Having recently joined Roma in 2021, Mourinho’s tenure with the club is set to end in June. Speculation surrounds his next move, with rumors suggesting he may take on a managerial role in Saudi Arabia.

Fans of Mourinho and football enthusiasts alike can look forward to gaining an inside look into the life and career of one of the sport’s most influential figures when the documentary premieres on Netflix. It promises to be an intriguing exploration of Mourinho’s successes, challenges, and perhaps even the occasional misstep.