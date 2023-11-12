New Title: Animal Abuse Allegations Spark Outrage and Investigation in Alberta Community

Mounties are currently conducting an investigation into allegations of animal abuse in the small central Alberta community of Big Valley. The investigation was prompted a viral video that quickly spread on social media. The video, posted Wyatt Chalifoux on TikTok, shows him and a woman rescuing a caged and wet cat from an individual in front of a home.

The disturbing video sparked outrage among viewers, and the description accompanying the video accuses the man of “trapping and drowning people’s cats.” Chalifoux and the woman express their anger towards the man in the video for his actions. Since its posting, the video has garnered nearly two million views on TikTok and has gained further exposure through other social media platforms.

After the video went viral, Chalifoux provided additional context in an interview. He explained that he and the woman heard a cat in distress and went to investigate. They discovered a cat trapped in a cage inside a water-filled bucket on a nearby property. Chalifoux freed the terrified cat from the bucket and left the scene, only to be confronted an angry man who demanded the return of the cage.

The cat in the video is now in Chalifoux’s care and is recovering under his supervision. However, this incident is not an isolated one in the community of Big Valley. Chalifoux revealed that he lost two cats last year as a result of suspicious deaths, and other residents have reported similar incidents over the years.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) in the nearby Stettler detachment is actively investigating the matter. Cpl. Troy Savinkoff confirmed that multiple reports have been received regarding the TikTok video and the allegations made within it. The RCMP will determine the veracity of these claims and potentially press charges if warranted.

FAQ

What is the TikTok video about?

The TikTok video shows a man and a woman rescuing a caged and wet cat from an individual outside a home in Big Valley, Alberta. It alleges that the man is trapping and drowning cats in the community.

What happened after the video was posted?

The video quickly gained popularity, amassing nearly two million views on TikTok and spreading through other social media platforms. The RCMP launched an investigation into the animal abuse allegations.

What is the status of the cat featured in the video?

The cat is currently recovering and being cared for Wyatt Chalifoux, who rescued it from the water-filled bucket. Chalifoux now considers the cat to be their “shop cat.”

Have there been similar incidents in Big Valley?

According to Chalifoux and other residents, there have been reports of suspicious deaths and missing cats in the community in recent years. Chalifoux is determined to bring about change and hold the responsible party accountable.

What actions are the RCMP taking?

The RCMP is actively investigating the allegations made in the TikTok video. They are looking into the matter to determine if the claims are founded, and if so, appropriate charges may be laid. The police have received reports from multiple sources, including individuals outside of Canada.