The Undertaker Reflects on His Career and Wrestlers Who Made an Impact

After an illustrious career in the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), Mark William Calaway, also known as The Undertaker, announced his retirement in 2020. Recognized as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, The Undertaker achieved a remarkable 21-game unbeaten streak at WrestleMania and won numerous titles throughout his career.

Recently, The Undertaker shared a significant update on his Six Feet Under YouTube channel revealing his personal Mount Rushmore of smaller wrestlers. He handpicked AJ Styles, Chris Benoit, Kurt Angle, and Eddie Guerrero as the wrestlers who made a lasting impact on him. While this selection sparked discussions on social media, The Undertaker’s admiration for Benoit as a wrestler drew particular attention.

Chris Benoit’s wrestling skills were widely recognized, but his life was marred a tragic event that shook the WWE community. Despite the controversies surrounding Benoit, The Undertaker acknowledged the talent and dedication he brought to the ring. Reflecting on his experience working with Benoit, The Undertaker expressed the need to be on top of his game during their matches, recognizing the high level of competition.

Social media users had mixed reactions to The Undertaker’s comment. Some commended the recognition of Benoit’s work, emphasizing his skill and commitment to the sport. Others expressed surprise to see The Undertaker and Chris Benoit mentioned in the same conversation, highlighting the rarity of such a discussion. Additionally, there were questions raised about Kurt Angle’s inclusion within the category of smaller wrestlers.

Despite his retirement, The Undertaker made a surprising return to the WWE during an episode of NXT. His appearance came after Bron Breakker’s match against Carmelo Hayes. This unexpected comeback sparked excitement among fans, eager to witness The Undertaker’s influence in the wrestling world once again.

The Undertaker’s career has left an indelible mark on the WWE and the wrestling community as a whole. As fans remember his legendary matches and the impact he made throughout his tenure, it is clear that The Undertaker’s legacy will continue to inspire and captivate wrestling enthusiasts for years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Who did The Undertaker select as his Mount Rushmore of smaller wrestlers?

A: The Undertaker chose AJ Styles, Chris Benoit, Kurt Angle, and Eddie Guerrero.

Q: How did social media react to The Undertaker acknowledging Chris Benoit?

A: Reactions on social media were varied, with some appreciating the recognition of Benoit’s wrestling abilities, while others expressed surprise at the mention of his name.

Q: Has The Undertaker made any recent appearances in WWE?

A: Yes, The Undertaker made a surprising return to WWE during an episode of NXT.

Q: What is The Undertaker’s legacy in the wrestling world?

A: The Undertaker is regarded as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, known for his unbeaten streak at WrestleMania and numerous title wins. His impact and influence on the wrestling community are significant.