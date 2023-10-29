New avenues and evolving horizons: Mouly Surya on her latest projects and the changing landscape of Indonesian filmmaking

Indonesian filmmaker Mouly Surya took the cinematic world storm with her acclaimed 2017 Cannes title, Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts. Since then, she has been relatively quiet. However, in a recent interview at the Tokyo Film Festival, where she is receiving the honorary Kurosawa Akira Award, Surya revealed her plans to make a comeback with not one, but two upcoming features.

Surya’s debut film, Fiction, garnered critical acclaim and won several awards, including Best Picture at the Festival Film Indonesia in 2008. Her second feature, What They Don’t Talk About When They Talk About Love (2013), made history as the first Indonesian film to be selected for the Sundance Film Festival. Marlina, her third feature, received international recognition and was released in theaters across 14 countries, including the US, Canada, and Japan. It even won the Grand Prize at Tokyo Filmex and was selected as Indonesia’s entry for the Oscars.

In 2022, Surya is set to return with two projects, one of which is an English-language Netflix feature called Trigger Warning, starring Jessica Alba. This foray into Hollywood filmmaking marks an exciting new chapter in her career. Surya also discussed how the current demand for content has impacted the filmmaking landscape in Indonesia.

Indonesia has seen a significant rise in resources and new talents, thanks to the government’s support for the cinema industry. The burst of content creation has given rise to web series, series, and feature films. While horror and melodramatic films still dominate the box office, streaming platforms have opened up opportunities for diverse storytelling.

When asked about her experience working with Netflix, Surya described it as life-changing. She noted the stark contrast between her previous independent work and the full union production with Netflix. The systematic approach and resources provided the streaming giant have allowed her to explore new avenues in filmmaking.

With two projects lined up for release in 2024 and another in development, Surya is poised to make a resounding comeback. Her unique perspective and ability to adapt to the changing filmmaking landscape are sure to captivate audiences worldwide.

