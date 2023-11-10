2023 Motorsport Australia Media Awards: Celebrating Excellence in Motorsport Journalism

Nominations are now open for the prestigious 2023 Motorsport Australia Media Awards, recognizing outstanding achievements in the field of motorsport journalism. As we gear up for another exciting year in motorsport, we invite media professionals to showcase their talent and passion submitting their best work for consideration.

This year, Motorsport Australia will honor winners in five distinct categories, each representing a unique facet of media excellence. The categories include Photographer of the Year, Photograph of the Year, Journalist of the Year, Best Use of Digital Media, and Best Breaking News Story of the Year.

The Photographer of the Year category invites talented photographers to submit a collection of 3-5 captivating images capturing the essence of motorsport. These images should showcase a variety of styles, featuring moments on stage, the electric energy of the crowd, and thrilling action shots. All submissions must be from Motorsport Australia events held in the calendar year 2023, including the highly anticipated Australian Grand Prix.

Next, the Photograph of the Year category allows photographers to submit their two most impactful photos. These images should exemplify their unique style and must also be taken at Motorsport Australia events during the 2023 season, including the Australian Grand Prix.

Journalists have the opportunity to compete for the title of Journalist of the Year submitting up to four news or feature articles published in media outlets during the 2023 calendar year. Submissions should reflect a combination of breaking news stories and compelling features related to Australian motorsport events, drivers, and pertinent issues.

Recognizing the evolving landscape of media, the Best Use of Digital Media category celebrates innovative use of digital platforms such as podcasts, news websites, and social media campaigns. Nominees are encouraged to outline their strong performance in the digital realm, including audience engagement and content impact.

Finally, the Best Breaking News Story of the Year category acknowledges the power of impactful journalism. Nominators can submit up to two breaking news stories that have significantly influenced the Australian motorsport landscape and garnered substantial attention from both motorsport enthusiasts and the wider sporting community.

To be eligible for nomination, photographers, journalists, and digital media practitioners must be based in Australia or actively cover Australian motorsport events, drivers, and related subjects.

The 2023 Motorsport Australia Media Awards offer an unparalleled opportunity for media professionals to gain recognition for their outstanding work in the dynamic field of motorsport journalism. The deadline for nominations is December 15th, so don’t miss your chance to shine in the spotlight!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Can I submit more than one category?

Yes, you can submit your work in multiple categories as long as you meet the specific criteria for each category. Ensure that you carefully select the appropriate pieces to showcase your skills and expertise.

2. Can I submit work from previous years?

No, all submissions must be from the 2023 calendar year, including the Australian Grand Prix. The awards aim to recognize recent achievements and contributions to motorsport journalism.

3. Are collaborative projects eligible for submission?

Absolutely! Collaborations are welcome as long as the primary contributor meets the eligibility criteria mentioned above. Please clearly indicate your role and provide appropriate credits when submitting collaborative entries.

4. What is considered “limited editing/filtering” for photo submissions?

Limited editing/filtering means that the photos should not be heavily manipulated or altered beyond basic adjustments for exposure, contrast, and color correction. The goal is to ensure that the images accurately represent the moments captured at the motorsport events.

5. Can non-Australian media professionals enter the awards?

No, these awards specifically celebrate Australian motorsport journalism. All nominees must be based in Australia or actively cover Australian motorsport events, drivers, and related topics.

For any further inquiries or assistance with nominations, please visit the official Motorsport Australia website.

