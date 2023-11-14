Motorsport Australia Media Awards: Celebrating Excellence in Motorsport Journalism

Nominations are now open for the prestigious 2023 Motorsport Australia Media Awards. Designed to recognize the outstanding achievements of media professionals in the field of motorsport journalism, these awards celebrate excellence in photography, journalism, and digital media.

Motorsport Australia offers a diverse range of categories for media professionals to apply for. From Photographer of the Year to Best Breaking News Story of the Year, each category highlights the unique talents and contributions of individuals working tirelessly to deliver captivating content from the world of motorsport.

The updated criteria for each category is available to guide media professionals through the application process. For instance, the Photographer of the Year category requires a submission of 3-5 photos that showcase a variety of styles, including on-stage/track, crowd, portrait, and news/action photographs. All the photos must be from Motorsport Australia events in the 2023 calendar year, with limited editing/filtering.

Similarly, the Journalist of the Year category welcomes submissions of up to four news/feature items from the 2023 calendar year. These submissions should include links to or copies of the published content across media outlets. Journalists are encouraged to provide a mix of breaking news and feature stories, covering Australian motorsport events, drivers, and issues.

For those excelling in the digital space, the Best Use of Digital Media category allows nominations that demonstrate a strong presence and impact in the digital realm. This can include podcasts, digital platforms, social media campaigns, and digital video series/features. Nominations should highlight the nominee’s digital reach and impact, accompanied relevant statistics.

With nominations closing on December 15, 2023, media professionals are encouraged to make their submissions soon. The winners will be honored at the annual gala awards dinner in Melbourne next year, offering a platform to showcase their exceptional work to the wider motorsport community.

FAQ:

Q: Who can nominate for the Motorsport Australia Media Awards?

A: Media professionals based in Australia and/or covering Australian motorsport events, drivers, and issues are eligible to nominate for the awards.

Q: How many photos can be submitted for the Photographer of the Year category?

A: Each photographer can submit 3-5 photos, showcasing various styles and capturing the essence of Motorsport Australia events.

Q: Can journalists submit content from previous years?

A: No, submissions should include news/feature items published during the 2023 calendar year.

Q: What types of digital media can be nominated?

A: Nominations can include podcasts, digital platforms (such as news sites with various media offerings), and individual social media campaigns, among others.

Q: What is the deadline for nominations?

A: Nominations for the 2023 Motorsport Australia Media Awards close on December 15, 2023.