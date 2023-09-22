MotoGP India Corrects Map Error in Live Streaming

Tanya King

The MotoGP India event, set to take place at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, has corrected a map error in its live streaming after a social media user pointed it out. The map in question did not include the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The issue was brought to the attention of MotoGP India a user named Ajeet Bharti, who identified himself as a journalist. He shared a screenshot of the live stream with the incorrect map and tagged the official handles of MotoGP and Dorna Sports, the exclusive rights holder of the FIM World Championship Grand Prix since 1991.

The organisers of MotoGP India addressed the issue promptly and ensured that the map error was corrected. They stated that they took immediate action once they were made aware of the mistake.

The event, organized Dorna Sports in collaboration with Fairstreet Sports, aims to put India on the map of two-wheeler racing in the world. The collaboration between Dorna Sports and Fairstreet Sports has opened a new chapter in India’s motorsports history.

It is crucial that such map errors are corrected promptly, especially in high-profile international sporting events like MotoGP. Accurate representation of territories and regions is important for maintaining the integrity and inclusivity of the event.

Mistakes can happen, but it is commendable that MotoGP India rectified the error immediately upon being notified. It is a reflection of their commitment to ensuring an inclusive and accurate representation of India on the global stage of motorsports.

Sources:

– MotoGP India organizers
– Ajeet Bharti’s post on X

