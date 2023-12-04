Escalating Concerns for the Exploitation of Girls in Spain’s Sex Industry

The shocking murder of Milena Sanchez in Madrid last year has raised serious concerns about the targeting of young girls in Spain “escort and model” agencies operating through social media platforms. Milena, a 20-year-old woman, was found brutally murdered in a small apartment, allegedly her last client who later took his own life. Her body was covered in bruises, and she had been locked in a room.

While the official investigation concluded that Milena’s death was at the hands of her last client, her mother, Mabetys Castro, refuses to accept this version of events. Castro has filed a police report with the Civil Guard, claiming that her daughter was a victim of sexual exploitation a widespread network operating across Spain. Private detectives hired Castro have discovered alarming evidence supporting her claim.

The detectives revealed that the agency responsible for recruiting Milena utilized popular social media applications such as Instagram and TikTok to lure young girls into the sex industry. They made use of “sugar daddy-type adverts” that specifically target older men seeking sexual encounters with much younger women. The agency allegedly paid Milena only 40% of the money she earned from clients and used deceptive money transfers with false descriptions like “dinner with friends.”

Castro’s report also unveils the extent of this network’s operation, indicating that her daughter was forced to travel to Valencia for a client and had clients in other regions such as Galicia and Castilla y León. Disturbingly, the detectives uncovered a niche within the prostitution market where men paid to physically assault young girls in addition to engaging in violent sexual acts. They raised the possibility that these practices may have contributed to Milena’s tragic demise.

The exploitation and trafficking of girls in the sex industry pose a significant threat to vulnerable individuals in Spain. This case sheds light on the disturbing tactics employed these agencies, the extent of their operation, and the urgent need for increased efforts to combat this issue. The tragic loss of Milena Sanchez serves as a grim reminder of the dangers faced young girls in this industry.

