Protect Yourself from Online Scams: Insights from a Cyber Scam Victim

Tiana King never imagined she would fall victim to an online scam, but her unfortunate experience serves as a cautionary tale for internet users everywhere. In April 2022, the 27-year-old came across what she believed was an online competition on Facebook. Little did she know that this seemingly innocent post would lead to the theft of $340 from her bank account. King, a mother of two, was already facing financial stress, which made her vulnerable to the allure of “free money.”

Unfortunately, King’s story is not an isolated incident. According to New Zealand’s Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT NZ), online scams and cases of fraud have surged 32% in the last quarter alone, with 626 incidents reported. This increase disproportionately affects certain communities, with Māori and Pasifika individuals experiencing a higher rate of social media account compromises. Additionally, Pasifika individuals are twice as likely to encounter gift card scams, malware, ransomware, and online investment scams.

To combat this growing issue, CERT NZ has launched Cyber Smart Week, a campaign involving nearly 1000 businesses participating in webinars and events to raise awareness about online security. The agency emphasizes a few key messages to help individuals stay safe online. These include using long and unique passwords for important accounts, enhancing privacy settings on social media platforms, and promptly updating devices.

One of the most crucial tips CERT NZ highlights is the importance of exercising caution before clicking on links in text messages or emails. Analyzing key information such as the sender’s email address or phone number, the nature of the link, and the requested action can help identify potential scams before falling victim to them.

In support of Cyber Smart Week, CERT NZ has unveiled “Own Your Online,” a comprehensive platform housing all their online security resources, tips, and information. This initiative aims to make cybersecurity more approachable and accessible to both individuals and small to medium businesses, enabling them to strengthen their online security effectively.

To further educate the public, CERT NZ is hosting an exhibition called “EXPOSED: Through the Lens of a Hacker.” This exhibition features photographs of real New Zealanders affected cybercrime. By shedding light on the impact of cyber scams, CERT NZ hopes to raise awareness and encourage cautious behavior online.

Tiana King’s message to others is clear: always ensure you verify the legitimacy of any online offers or competitions. Research the reliability of the page or source, refrain from sharing financial information, and when in doubt, seek additional verification methods or contact details.

Be proactive, stay vigilant, and protect yourself from falling victim to cyber scams.