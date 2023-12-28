Tragic Shooting Claims Life of Influencer and Mother of Five

A heartbreaking incident unfolded in Hawaii as a beloved mother of five and popular social media influencer, Theresa Cachuela, lost her life in a senseless act of violence. Theresa, often described as the “sweetest person” her loved ones, had taken out a restraining order against her estranged husband, Jason Cachuela, who had surrendered his firearms.

On a fateful Friday before Christmas, tragedy struck when Jason approached Theresa while she was accompanied their 11-year-old daughter on their way to the bank. Without warning, he pulled out a gun and fatally shot Theresa before ultimately being found dead himself behind a nearby house.

According to Theresa’s petition for a restraining order, she had endured previous instances of domestic violence, with Jason even resorting to threats of self-harm in the presence of their children holding a knife to his own neck. Despite her best efforts to seek help within the justice system, the tragic incident raises questions about the effectiveness of the support she received.

Beyond her influential presence on social media, where she had a following of more than 20,000 people, Theresa ran a beauty shop and generously provided free makeup applications to those in need. She was known for her kindness and compassion, leaving a lasting impact on the lives of those she encountered.

As her family and friends grieve the devastating loss, they have set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for Theresa’s funeral expenses. Her mother expressed profound sadness, writing, “My daughter did not deserve this. She was trying so hard to get help, but the justice system failed her.”

The outpouring of support from the community has been overwhelming, with the GoFundMe campaign already surpassing $40,000. Theresa’s tragic story serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for comprehensive efforts to combat domestic violence and improve the support available to those in vulnerable situations.