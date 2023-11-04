Survey Shows Preferential Sentiments Towards Nature-Based Climate Solutions over Radical Technology

A recent survey analyzing over a million social media posts has revealed that people are more positive about nature’s ability to combat climate change than radical technology, according to a study published in the journal Global Environmental Change. Instead of relying on traditional survey methods, researchers used artificial intelligence-driven language models to examine sentiments and emotions in posts related to climate technologies on X (formerly Twitter).

The study found that posts expressing “disgust” and “fear” were associated with the term “geoengineering,” which refers to extreme technological interventions like aerosol spraying or solar space sails. On the other hand, posts discussing nature-based efforts to preserve ecosystems like rainforests, kelp forests, and peat bogs were linked to positive expressions such as “joy.” The study involved researchers from the University of Cambridge, the Mercator Research Institute, the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis (IIASA), and Boston University.

The authors of the study emphasized the importance of understanding public opinion on emerging technologies in addressing climate action. Governments and global organizations must take into account the sentiments and attitudes of the voting public when proposing climate solutions. The UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has already stated that solely reducing greenhouse gas emissions will not be enough to limit global heating to below the critical threshold of 2 degrees Celsius. Additional climate solutions such as geoengineering, which involves removing greenhouse gases or reflecting excessive sunlight, may be necessary.

The survey examined posts from 2006 to 2021 on 20 different climate technologies, ranging from ecosystem restoration to more invasive approaches like cloud modification and solar radiation management. By analyzing social media sentiment, the study aimed to capture unvarnished opinions that may not be expressed in traditional surveys.

Overall, the survey found that public sentiment towards technologies varied. Negative sentiments towards geoengineering were more prevalent, while greenhouse gas removal strategies had a more positive reception. Natural solutions like tree-planting garnered the highest approval.

The study suggests that efforts should be made to clarify the term “geoengineering,” which encompasses a range of climate change mitigation approaches. Scientists and policymakers need to address public concerns and improve understanding of both technological and nature-based solutions to gain public support.

