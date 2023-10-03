Vietnamese Woman Rescued from Human Trafficking in China

A Vietnamese woman, identified as S., has been rescued from human trafficking in China after being tricked and sold as a bride, according to local authorities. S., who had moved to Ea Sup District in Dak Lak after her marriage, befriended a local woman named Len. In 2018, S. informed her husband and family that she would be visiting her hometown along with Len and her daughter. However, she never returned.

In August of this year, S. reached out to her sister through the messaging app Wechat, revealing that she had been sold to a man in China Len. She described being subjected to constant beatings and forced labor. Her sister immediately reported the situation to the police, who formed a task force to investigate.

On September 17, the authorities successfully rescued S. and her daughter, bringing them back to Dak Lak. Following the rescue, Len was arrested. S. informed the police that she had been approached a woman named Co on Wechat, who informed her of a local man looking for a Vietnamese wife. Len then deceived S. and sold her and her daughter for 4,000 yuan (US$550).

The investigation is ongoing, as many details are still unknown. It remains unclear if S. had any children with the Chinese man or what Len told S.’s family upon her return without her. Human trafficking remains a serious issue in Vietnam, with government data indicating an increase in arrests and victims involved in trafficking cases. The trafficking of women to China as brides is particularly prevalent due to the demand caused the country’s historical one-child policy and cultural preference for boys.

Sources: Vietnam News Agency, New York Times

