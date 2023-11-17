New York Mother’s Heartbreaking Announcement Goes Viral

A heart-wrenching Instagram post a Brooklyn mother has gained widespread attention after she announced her own passing due to ovarian cancer. Casey McIntyre, 38, passed away on Sunday following a four-year battle with the disease. In her emotional post, she expressed her love and gratitude to her friends and family, acknowledging how deeply she felt their love for her.

The post, accompanied touching photographs of McIntyre with her loved ones, also highlighted the “magical” last five months she spent in home hospice surrounded her family and close friends. However, McIntyre was unable to finish her post due to her worsening health. Her husband, Andrew Gregory, stepped in to complete the unfinished message on her behalf.

Gregory expressed his heartbreak at not being able to see the list of things that brought his wife comfort and joy throughout her life. He mentioned that McIntyre would have included their beloved daughter Grace, her love for being at the beach, reading numerous books on vacations, and her affection for her close-knit extended family. He also emphasized McIntyre’s immense love for him.

The post quickly went viral, garnering thousands of likes and comments from people who were deeply moved McIntyre’s story. This outpouring of support is a testament to the impact she had on those around her.

Casey McIntyre, originally from Upper Manhattan and Tenafly, New Jersey, dedicated her professional life to her role as a publisher at Razorbill, a prominent publisher of books for children and young adults. Her passion for literature extended to finding joy in seeing children engrossed in their favorite books.

A memorial service will be held on December 2nd at the Prospect Park Boathouse to honor McIntyre’s life. In addition, mourners can celebrate her memory anonymously purchasing and forgiving medical debt through the charity RIP Medical Debt. The initiative has raised more than $76,000 thus far, highlighting the impact McIntyre had on the lives of many.

