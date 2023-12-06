The Impact of Social Media Addiction on Young People

A recent study conducted the Becker Friedman Institute of Economics and the University of Chicago shed light on the alarming trend of social media addiction among young people. The study revealed that the primary reason behind this addiction is the fear of missing out (FOMO) on certain aspects.

Contrary to popular belief, most young individuals use social media not because they genuinely enjoy it, but because they see their peers using it and don’t want to be left out. The study found that when young individuals are not as active on social media as their peers, they fear missing out on new trends and being perceived as culturally ignorant.

The researchers conducted an experiment where they offered over 1,000 college students money to deactivate their social media accounts temporarily. The results were astounding. The participants were willing to deactivate their TikTok accounts for $59 and their Instagram accounts for $47. When offered a lower sum if others also deactivated their accounts, the participants agreed to deactivate their TikTok accounts for $28 and Instagram accounts for $10.

Interestingly, 58% of the respondents expressed a desire to live in a world where social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram did not exist. Some even suggested that everyone should deactivate their accounts if the participants in the study were willing to do so. However, a small percentage believed that nobody should deactivate their accounts.

When asked why they still use social media despite their willingness to deactivate, the main reason respondents stated was the fear of missing out. They believe that not using social media, especially Instagram, would result in feeling out of touch with social media trends. Some admitted to being addicted to Instagram, while others used it purely for entertainment purposes.

The study also included the use of mapping applications, with 30% of respondents stating that they used such apps for productivity purposes, 30% for gathering information, and 10% due to the fear of missing out.

In conclusion, this study highlights the detrimental impact of social media addiction on young people. It reveals that the fear of missing out drives individuals to engage with these platforms, even when they would prefer not to. These findings call for further research and efforts to address social media addiction among young people.