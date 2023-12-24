Acknowledging Indigenous Custodianship: Paying Respect to the Rich History of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples

Summary: Building upon a deep sense of ingrained respect, the National Rugby League celebrates and pays tribute to the Traditional Custodians of the land on which they operate. Recognizing the profound significance of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures, the league acknowledges their stories, traditions, and ongoing presence.

Indigenous Australians have inhabited this vast and diverse continent for over 65,000 years, making it the oldest continuing culture in the world. As we strive towards reconciliation and unity, acknowledging the Traditional Custodianship of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples is an important step in rectifying past injustices and nurturing a shared future.

The National Rugby League honors and respects the deep connection Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples have with the land. This recognition extends not only to the past but to the present and future, as the league appreciates the ongoing contribution and resilience of Indigenous communities.

Through the league’s commitment to acknowledging Traditional Custodians, they embrace the opportunity to build stronger relationships with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, fostering a sense of mutual understanding and collaboration. By engaging in cultural exchanges and initiatives, the league aims to promote cultural preservation and appreciation.

Recognizing the unique cultures and traditions of Indigenous communities allows the National Rugby League to create a more inclusive and welcoming environment for all stakeholders. By honoring the rich history and ongoing existence of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, the league highlights the importance of unity and respect in an increasingly diverse world.

It is crucial for all organizations and individuals to reflect on the values of respect, acknowledging the Traditional Custodianship of the land, and valuing the significant contributions Indigenous peoples have made and continue to make to society. Through continued education, awareness, and celebration, we can foster a more equitable and inclusive future for all Australians.