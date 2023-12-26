The National Rugby League Celebrates Indigenous Cultures and Land Rights

Summary: The National Rugby League (NRL) appreciates, acknowledges, and celebrates the rich Indigenous cultures and land rights of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. As an organization, the NRL respects and honors the Traditional Custodians of the land and recognizes the important stories, traditions, and living cultures of these communities.

The NRL: Embracing Indigenous Culture and Land Rights

The National Rugby League (NRL) is committed to fostering a deep appreciation and understanding of the Indigenous cultures and land rights of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples across Australia. Recognizing the significance of their contributions to society, the NRL actively pays respects to the Traditional Custodians of the land, acknowledging their Elders, both past and present.

Understanding the Importance of Culture

The NRL acknowledges and embraces the knowledge that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples hold about their lands. Realizing that the lands on which they meet, gather, and play hold deep historical and cultural significance, the NRL aims to create an environment that respects and values these traditions.

Promoting Inclusivity and Diversity

By actively engaging with Indigenous communities and collaborating with Indigenous players, the NRL actively promotes inclusivity and diversity. The league recognizes that these communities have a unique perspective rooted in their rich cultural heritage and traditions, and through their engagement, the NRL seeks to strengthen the integrity and authenticity of the sport.

Commitment to Reconciliation

The NRL is committed to supporting reconciliation efforts between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians, aiming to foster a greater understanding, appreciation, and respect for all cultures. By celebrating the diverse cultures present within the rugby league community, the NRL hopes to create an environment that showcases the beauty and richness of Australia’s Indigenous heritage.

In conclusion, the NRL recognizes and appreciates the Traditional Custodians of the land and the contributions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. By actively engaging with Indigenous communities and fostering understanding and respect, the NRL aims to create a more inclusive and culturally rich environment within the rugby league community.