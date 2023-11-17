The National Rugby League: Celebrating Indigenous Culture and Heritage

The National Rugby League (NRL) has a deep appreciation for the rich cultural heritage and traditions of Australia’s Indigenous peoples. As a symbol of respect, the NRL upholds and honors the Traditional Custodians of the land and extends its respects to their Elders—past, present, and future. Embracing diversity and recognizing the historical and ongoing contributions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, the NRL actively acknowledges and celebrates their stories, traditions, and vibrant living cultures.

One of the NRL’s core principles is promoting inclusivity and fostering a sense of belonging for all Australians. By paying homage to the Indigenous Custodians and their connection to the land, the league demonstrates its commitment to reconciliation and promoting cultural awareness. The NRL acknowledges that the lands on which we meet, gather, and play have a rich Indigenous history and that these ancestral ties deserve acknowledgment and respect.

Furthermore, the NRL plays a significant role in raising awareness about Indigenous issues and supporting initiatives that benefit the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities. Through various programs and partnerships, the NRL actively promotes education, health, and employment opportunities, empowering Indigenous individuals and communities across the country. These endeavors aim to bridge the gap and create equal opportunities for all Australians.

