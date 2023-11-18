The National Rugby League Celebrates Indigenous Culture and Heritage

The National Rugby League (NRL) holds a deep respect and admiration for Australia’s Indigenous communities. With a commitment to honoring and acknowledging the Traditional Custodians of the land and their Elders, the NRL has sought to embrace and celebrate the rich cultural heritage of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

The NRL recognizes the importance of Indigenous culture in the history and identity of Australia. By acknowledging and paying respects to the past, present, and future Elders, the league aims to foster a sense of unity and inclusivity within the sporting community.

With a focus on reconciliation, the NRL actively supports initiatives that promote understanding, respect, and appreciation for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures. The league’s commitment goes beyond mere words; it is demonstrated through various programs and events that celebrate and showcase Indigenous heritage.

Through collaborations with Indigenous players, coaches, and communities, the NRL aims to bridge the gap and create opportunities for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples within rugby league. The league actively promotes pathways for Indigenous players to participate and excel at all levels of the game. By doing so, the NRL not only enriches the sport but also creates positive role models and leaders within Indigenous communities.

The NRL understands the power of sport as a unifying force and as a platform to promote social change. By acknowledging and celebrating the stories, traditions, and living cultures of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, the league sends a powerful message of inclusivity and respect.

